Get NOC online for regularisation of properties in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

To ensure quick and timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties situated in unauthorised colonies in the state, the Punjab Government has introduced a facility of online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining no-objection certificate (NOC). The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the whole process to issue the NOC.

Revealing this, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora made it clear that this facility of regularisation could be availed only by those allottees/residents whose properties fall under the unauthorised colonies developed before March 19, 2018.

Arora said that the person concerned can now log on to www.punjabregularization.in portal dedicated to regularisation of plots and buildings situated in unauthorised colonies, which will be processed online. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait a long for getting issued the NOC.