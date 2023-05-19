Get panchayat land freed soon, DDPOs told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday directed the District Development and Panchayat Officers (DDPO) to remove encroachments on panchayat land by June 10.

He said during the first phase last year, around 9,400 acres of panchayat land had been freed from illegal possession.

Dhaliwal said the panchayat land under illegal possession would be freed by June 10. Pertinently, in the second phase, 469 acre land has been freed from encroaches.

Presiding over a meeting of all DDPOs at Punjab Bhavan, Dhaliwal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had unequivocally directed all departments to provide a transparent and corruption-free administration to the people. He said in consonance with aim of the Chief Minister, no recommendation of any influential person or political leader should be accepted during the bidding of any land. The bidding for each land should be conducted in a transparent manner and without any recommendation, he said.