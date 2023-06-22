Getting death threats from Goldy Brar: Honey Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after he allegedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Brar.

The singer also met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday and sought security. It was learnt that the rapper had received threats over phone calls and voice notes. “I have received phone calls from persons claiming to be Goldy Brar and his gang members. The calls were also received by my staff. I have requested the Police Commissioner to provide me security and investigate the matter,” Singh told reporters. “All the evidence has been submitted to the police,” he said.