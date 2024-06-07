Getting offers from INDIA, NDA: Khalsa

Amritsar, June 6
Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who has successfully contested the poll from Faridkot as an Independent, said he was getting offers from the NDA and INDIA bloc.
He said he could never make a decision on his own. “I cannot take any decision without consulting the people of my constituency, who have shown faith in me. But, it was for sure that it could never be the Congress in any case. It’s better to be as Independent”, he said.
After taking oath as MP, the three issues - acknowledging Guru Granth Sahib as ‘living Guru’ officially, the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and guaranteed MSP for farmers - would be raised on the table of the Lok Sabha, he said.
