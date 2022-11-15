Ghaggar flooding: SC asks Punjab, Haryana to consider public interest before politics; says common man not interested in meetings

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 15

Noting that public interest has to be kept above politics, the Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their failure to implement the measures recommended by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune to resolve the problem of over-flooding of Ghaggar Basin that adversely affected farmers in 25 villages in the two states.

“It is very unfortunate that, after the last orders passed by this Court, except two meetings of the Ghaggar Standing Committee, no further concrete steps are taken either by the State of Punjab and/or State of Haryana on the recommendations made by the CWPRS, Pune,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said.

The Bench – which had summoned the chief secretaries of both the states – said though the two states had filed status reports, no further concrete steps were taken, except holding meetings.

“The common man is not interested in meetings but is interested in finding out the solution. Every State Government should consider the public interest first above politics. Though the major portion of the affected area is the State of Punjab, the State of Punjab has not taken the matter very seriously…We impress upon them to take up the issue very seriously and sincerely so that the people of 25 villages who are affected due to flood every year may not have to suffer any further,” it said in its order.

The Bench gave four weeks to the two states to prepare and submit the proposed Detailed Project Reports to implement the recommendations made in the final Model Study Report submitted by the CWPRS, Pune and the top court’s orders passed after senior advocates Shyam Divan and Ajit Kumar Sinha – representing Haryana Government and Punjab Government sought time for the purpose.

“The Detailed Project Reports shall be absolutely in tune with the recommendations/Report of the CWPRS, Pune and no State shall deviate from the same,” it said, posting the matter for further hearing on January 3 next year.

“In the Detailed Project Reports, the concerned States shall fix the time-limit which shall be reasonable and which may not delay the implementations of the recommendations because every year at least minimum 25 villages are suffering because of the flood,” it added.

Before submitting the proposed Detailed Project Reports to the top court, the same has to be shared by the two states with the Central Water Commission [CWC] which would tell the Bench if the proposed Detailed Project Reports were in consonance with the recommendations made by the CWPRS, Pune or not.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 ordered the governments of Punjab and Haryana to implement the measures recommended by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune to resolve the problem of over-flooding of Ghaggar Basin.

“In view of the above, now, the concerned State Governments are required to act appropriately and in time bound manner as per the recommendations made in the final Model Study Report by CWPRS, Pune so that the problem of over-flooding of Ghaggar basin to the detriment of 25 villages, which has remained unresolved for last many years can be resolved,” it had said.