Ghaggar flows 5 ft above danger mark in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 13

With two more breaches in Ghaggar at Moonak and Khanauri, Sangrur, situation has gone from bad to worse.

As a result, surrounding villages, including Salemgarh, Makraud Sahib, Hamigarh, Surjan Bhaini and Phullad and have been submerged in water.

The water level of raging Ghaggar has crossed 753 ft (748 ft danger mark), which has also inundated the Patran-Khanauri road. Rishi Ram, sarpanch, Banarasi village, said, “The Ghaggar developed two breaches near Banarasi village yesterday night. Though we are trying to plug the breaches, the water is flowing at high speed.”

Relief camps set up The Ghaggar is overflowing at various places. The water level has reached 753 ft, the highest-ever so far. Our teams are working hard to plug all four breaches. We have made arrangements to shift affected residents to relief camps. — Jitendra Jorwal, Sangrur DC

On July 11, three breaches were reported at Makraud Sahib (over 100 ft), Mandavi and Phullad village. The current of water is such that the teams of the NDRF, the Army and volunteers are finding it difficult to plug the breaches.

Roshan, a resident of Moonak, said, “Water will reach Moonak city within some hours as the authorities have failed to make arranagements.”

Another resident, Sulakhan Singh, said, “I have kept furniture and other items at my relative’s house in Lehra. Floods had damaged everything at my house five years ago.”

Jitendra Jorwal, Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur, said, “The Ghaggar is overflowing at various places. The water level has reached 753 ft. Our teams are working hard to plug all four breaches. We have made arrangements to shift affected residents to relief camps.”

