Ghaggar flows above danger level in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 11

As the Ghaggar crossed the danger level of 748 feet, people are in panic. They said if they suffered any loss, the Sangrur administration and the government would be responsible because the strenghening of Ghaggar embankment had not been done properly as at some places.

The government is compelling us to launch an agitation, said Roshan Moonak, a leader of the BKU Ugrahan.

Interestingly, Sangrur District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Sukhchain Singh confirmed that at three points, including Makraud Sahib, the embankment got weak due to erosion of sand after the first flow of water. “We had strengthened all embankment earlier but after the first flow of water in the Ghaggar, three weak points emerged and we have repaired these again. Now there is no problem,” said the DDPO.

People said from Khanauri to Makraud Sahib, Ghaggar has a width of 588 feet, but from Makraud Sahib to Kadail, the width reduces to 190 feet. It leads to blocking and overflowing of water and ultimately causes floods in many villages repeatedly. The proposal to widen the Ghaggar had been pending with the Ghaggar standing committee of the Central Government for the last many years.

“The Ghaggar is flowing at 749 feet. Our teams are working round the clock to prevent any problem,” said Gursharan Virk, Drainage Department Executive Engineer.

