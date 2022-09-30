 Ghaggar flows near danger mark : The Tribune India

Ghaggar flows near danger mark

Water level reaches 747.1 ft in Sangrur | Repair funds usurped, allege farmers

Ghaggar flows near danger mark

At some spots water is about to enter the fields. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Khanauri (Sangrur) , September 29

The rise in water level of Ghaggar is giving sleepless nights to residents. The water level has reached 747.1 ft while the danger mark is 748 ft. As a result, farmers have started patrolling to prevent any breach in embankments.

Alleging misappropriation of funds sanctioned for the repair of Ghaggar in the past 10 years, farmers demanded a high-level probe and stern action against the officials concerned.

“At some places, water is about to enter the fields. To prevent the breach, the state government should act quickly. A probe should be conducted to bring out the truth behind the misuse of funds,” said Rinku Moonak of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) while repairing embankment with the help of farmers.

Sources said realigning of Ghaggar was done from Khanauri to Makraud Sahib 10 years ago, but it was pending between Makraud Sahib to Kadail. Ghaggar has a width of 588 ft, however, it reduces to 190 ft between Makraud Sahib and Kadail.

Parmjit Singh, a farmer, said, “We have been patrolling on the embankments for the past two days. If water level continues to rise, it will create serious problems in the area.”

In July 2019, a breach in Ghaggar had led to the destruction of standing crops on around 4000 acres.

Gagandeep Gill, Executive Engineer, Drainage Department, said, “The water level is around 747.1 ft since the morning. We are conducting patrolling and doing the repair works. We are hopeful that water will start receding soon.”

Patrolling underway

The water level is around 747.1 ft since the morning. We are conducting patrolling and doing the repair works. We are hopeful that water will start receding soon. — Gagandeep Gill, executive engineer, drainage department

