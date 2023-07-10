 Ghaggar threatens Sangrur villages : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Ghaggar threatens Sangrur villages

Ghaggar threatens Sangrur villages

Ghaggar threatens Sangrur villages

Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at a bridge over the Ghaggar in Sangrur.



Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 9

With water level rising in the seasonal Ghaggar, the surrounding villages have started preparations to offer support to the administration in case of any breach. Punjab Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also visited the Ghaggar areas and said the Water Resources Department was fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation.

However, some residents have alleged that had the previous governments taken the Ghaggar issue seriously, the problem would have been solved long ago.

“There are many villages, which have suffered huge losses repeatedly due to breaches in the Ghaggar in the past. But neither previous governments, nor senior officers took any much needed action to solve this problem,” said Rinku Moonak, a leader of the BKU Ugrahan.

Area residents alleged that from Khanauri to Makraud Sahib, the Ghaggar has width of 588 feet, but from Makraud Sahib to Kadail it’s width is just 190 feet. The decrease in width leads to blocking and overflowing of water causing floods in many villages of area repeatedly. The proposal to widen the Ghaggar from Makraud Sahib to Kadail has been pending with the Ghaggar standing committee of the Central Government from the past many years.

After visiting Moonak-Tohana bridge and embankment at Makraur Sahib, Meet Hayer said the department had already done flood prevention works before the monsoon season and the department was fully prepared to deal with any emergency.

“Around Rs 5.5 crore have been spent on prevention works in Sangrur district. The district civil and police administration are promptly visiting the ground level and taking stock of the entire situation. The field staff of the department has already been instructed and they are keeping an eye on the sensitive places. The field staff was in full coordination with the district administration, said the minister.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Himachal

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

3
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

4
Chandigarh

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

5
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

7
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

8
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

10
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi records 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Kidnapped child found, handed over to family

Robbers loot Pungrain godown, decamp with 531quintals of wheat

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

302.2 mm: Highest single-day July rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

School wall collapses

Yamuna to breach danger mark tomorrow

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine