Giani Baldev Singh appointed Takht Patna Sahib acting jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Following alleged irregularities in the management of Takht Sri Harmandar Jee Patna Sahib, Akal Takht has summoned all members of the Takht board and terminated the services of Giani Ranjit Singh ‘Gauhar-e-Maskeen’ and Giani Iqbal Singh.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has appointed Giani Baldev Singh as acting jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib with the consent of the ‘Panj Pyaras’ (five beloved ones of Guru) till further orders.

The Jathedar said a “chaotic situation” by members had brought disgrace to the Sikh community, especially at a time when the Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh was approaching. The board members have been directed to appear before Akal Takht on December 6 at noon. Those who skip these orders would be liable to face punishment, the Jathedar said.

He directed Giani Ranjit Singh and Giani Iqbal Singh to vacate the Takht complex to avoid any conflict.

Giani Ranjit Singh was appointed jathedar of one of the five Sikh temporal seats in September 2019, replacing Giani Iqbal Singh.

However, Giani Ranjit Singh’s tenure, too, remained controversial. He stirred a row by altering the “maryada” of the Takht and faced charges of corruption, following which he was removed by the Panj Pyaras.

Later, he was reinstated by the Takht board secretary, Inderjit Singh, claiming that two Panj Pyaras had given an undertaking that they had signed the orders of termination under pressure, which reportedly turned out to be a farce. Akal Takht has also directed Inderjit Singh to appear before the Panj Pyaras for an apology.

Meanwhile, Giani Ranjit Singh emerged as a claimant for the post of jathedar on the basis of the Patna court order of 2021, directing Takht Patna Board to reinstate him.

The court had directed the Takht management to extend all benefits to him applicable since March 2019.

Another member, Mahinder Pal Singh, who claimed the support of maximum members to head the Takht board, has also been directed to appear at Akal Takht to establish his claims.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #Sikhs #takht sri patna sahib