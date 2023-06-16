Amritsar, June 16
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht.
Giani Raghbir Singh replaces Giani Harpreet Singh.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive body here.
Giani Harpreet Singh, however, will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.
Addressing the media here, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said Giani Harpreet Singh, who was the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, himself expressed his wish to relinquish the charge.
"At our executive body meeting, we decided that Giani Harpreet Singh will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib," Dhami said.
Giani Raghbir Singh has been appointed the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, he added.
Giani Harpreet Singh was holding the officiating charge as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht since 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into cyclonic storm
Heavy rains lash the entire Kutch district since the cyclone...
Giani Raghbir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Giani Harpreet Singh
5 militants killed in encounter at LoC in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...
In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident
A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with ...