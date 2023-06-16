Giani Raghbir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

PTI

Amritsar, June 16

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht.

Giani Raghbir Singh replaces Giani Harpreet Singh.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive body here.

Giani Harpreet Singh, however, will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

Addressing the media here, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said Giani Harpreet Singh, who was the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, himself expressed his wish to relinquish the charge.

"At our executive body meeting, we decided that Giani Harpreet Singh will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib," Dhami said.

Giani Raghbir Singh has been appointed the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, he added.

Giani Harpreet Singh was holding the officiating charge as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht since 2018.