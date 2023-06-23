Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as new Akal Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

Giani Raghbir Singh took over the charge of regular Jathedar of Sikhs highest temporal seat — Akal Takht — as per the Sikh traditions in presence of a large number of representatives of various Sikh organisations, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and outgoing acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh here on Thursday. Giani Harpreet Singh participated in the programme as Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar.

Giani Raghbir Singh was appointed as new Jathedar by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) a week ago replacing Giani Harpreet Singh who ‘resigned’ as acting Jathedar of Akal Takht before going to Australia.

Akal Takht has got a regular Jathedar after four years and eight months.

After taking the charge, he paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

In his first interaction with mediapersons at the Akal Takht secretariat, Giani Raghbir Singh termed the amendment to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, by the Punjab Government as ‘unfortunate’. He said the Punjab Government should have waited as five Sikh high priests had already directed the SGPC to launch its own channel for broadcasting Gurbani live free of cost. The SGPC has already rejected the amendment by the state government.

Giani Raghbir Singh also termed alleged disrespect and comments on open beard — one of five Ks in Sikh religion — in the Vidhan Sabha by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as deplorable.