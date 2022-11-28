Giani Ranjit Singh approaches Akal Takht to clarify his stance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

The flip-flop on reinstating Giani Ranjit Singh ‘Gauhar-e-Maskeen’ as Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib has reached Akal Takht. He has appealed to Akal Takht and submitted a letter to officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to hear his side and pronounce the decision.

In a dramatic turn of events, the management of Takht Sri Patna Sahib had reinstated Giani Ranjit Singh after absolving him of charges of corruption levelled by a Jalandhar resident. In the communication dated November 18, it was stated that the two of the Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru) had confessed that they had signed Jathedar’s termination letter under pressure.

Consequently, Giani Ranjit Singh assumed the charge, but it had led to further opposition by local Sikhs in Patna. Following this, the management had reportedly withdrawn the orders.

Six days later, the Panj Pyaras excommunicated him from Panth for allegedly taking charge forcibly in violation of maryada (Sikh code of conduct) and non-compliance of their hukamnama.

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #Sikhs #takht sri patna sahib