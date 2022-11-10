Gidderbaha MC staff working sans pay for months

Tribune News Service

Gidderbaha/Muktsar, November 9

Employees of the Gidderbaha Municipal Council have been working without salaries for the past three to five months. Reason: Shortage of funds.

The council has hundred employees, including safaikaramcharis and fire fighters. According to an employee, sweepers had last been paid for the month of July, but others were working without salaries since May.

Rajesh Kumar, president, Gidderbaha Sweeper Union, said, “We are nearly 50 regular safaikaramcharis and 20 are working on contractual basis. We have not got the salaries after July. Other employees have not got their salaries after May. In such a situation, it is tough to manage two square meals a day. The state government is also aware of the situation, but nobody seems to be bothered about us.”

Council president Binta Arora and Vishal Deep Bansal, Executive Officer (EO), confirmed that employees had been working without salaries. The EO said, “The council’s expenses are higher than its revenue. As a result, employees are not getting their salaries. ”

#Muktsar