Gidderbaha shopkeepers shut markets for 5 hours over thefts

Gidderbaha (Muktsar), December 20

The markets remained shut in the town for nearly five hours in protest against six thefts in the town and one in neighbouring Husnar village that took place in the wee hours today. Later, the shopkeepers also held a protest at Bharu Gate in the town. PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too joined the protesters.

Warring called up the DGP and SSP in this connection and said that the police had assured him of solving the thefts cases in five days. “The cops are busy issuing challans to the traffic rule violators, but the situation of law and order was deteriorating with each passing day,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers said that they were feeling insecure as the thefts had become a routine and the police remained mute spectators.

A shopkeeper, Harbhajan Singh, said that, “The entire business community is in fear as multiple thefts occurred at 5 am today. As per the CCTV footage, the thieves came in a car and escaped after committing thefts at the shops at different locations in the town.”

Another shopkeeper Vicky Garg said that, “All shopkeepers have lodged a protest against the police inaction as a number of thefts have occurred in the past as well, but remain unsolved. The cops did not even register a case regarding thefts.”

Narinder Munjal, president, Municipal Council, Gidderbaha, said that, “It will become difficult for us to even go out of town in the coming days. If the police need any co-operation, we are ready to start community policing with them.”

Gidderbaha DSP Jasbir Singh said, “I assure that all theft cases will be solved within five days.”

