Gidderbaha vacant, Raja Warring’s wife Amrita may enter electoral scene

Gidderbaha (Muktsar), June 5

The elevation of three-time Gidderbaha MLA and PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Ludhiana MP may pave the way for his wife Amrita Warring to enter electoral politics from Gidderbaha.

Amrita, who was among the front runners for the Congress ticket from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency this time, is now being seen as the political heir to her husband in the area. In the past, Amrita, who runs Aasra Foundation, an NGO, used to look after this Assembly segment in the absence of Warring.

Meanwhile, Congress leader-cum-chairman of the Muktsar Zila Parishad Narinder Singh Kaoni and Warring’s maternal uncle Harcharan Singh Sotha Brar may also try their luck from Gidderbaha.

Sotha Brar, who is also a former president of the District Congress Committee, Muktsar, said: “The picture will become clear in the coming days. There is a system in the Congress that the party high command takes a feedback from all concerned and then allots the ticket on merit.”

