Gidderbaha vacant, Raja Warring’s wife Amrita may enter electoral scene

Gidderbaha (Muktsar), June 5
The elevation of three-time Gidderbaha MLA and PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Ludhiana MP may pave the way for his wife Amrita Warring to enter electoral politics from Gidderbaha.
Amrita, who was among the front runners for the Congress ticket from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency this time, is now being seen as the political heir to her husband in the area. In the past, Amrita, who runs Aasra Foundation, an NGO, used to look after this Assembly segment in the absence of Warring.
Meanwhile, Congress leader-cum-chairman of the Muktsar Zila Parishad Narinder Singh Kaoni and Warring’s maternal uncle Harcharan Singh Sotha Brar may also try their luck from Gidderbaha.
Sotha Brar, who is also a former president of the District Congress Committee, Muktsar, said: “The picture will become clear in the coming days. There is a system in the Congress that the party high command takes a feedback from all concerned and then allots the ticket on merit.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...