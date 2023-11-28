Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal expresses shock at firing on his house, car

Chandigarh, November 27
Sharing shock and disbelief at the attack on his house in Vancouver, Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal said in a TV interview that the unidentified miscreants fired at his house and his car.
Grewal said he was not clear about the reason behind the firing as he had not been part of any controversy or dispute. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying Gippy was boasting closeness to Bollywood star Salman Khan, besides supporting calls for justice for killed singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Gippy said in the interview that he had no special friendship with Salman and was his acquaintance like several in the film world. He said he was confused why he was targeted in such a manner.
