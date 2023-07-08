Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 8

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrated their first wedding anniversary at Chandigarh Club here Friday night.

The CM had invited a host of celebrities-turned-friends from his days as an artist, including Carry on Jatta star Gippy Grewal and his family, Jasbir Jassi besides MLAs, ministers and all Members of Parliament from his party.

A number of top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi, including Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha, also joined in for the celebrations.

Amongst the bureaucrats and police officials, all officers upto the level of Secretary in the government, had been invited with their families. Jasbir Jassi regaled the gathering with his songs, as did MLAs Balkar Sidhu and Dev Mann.

Sources close to the state’s first couple say that they wanted to keep the event non-political and the evening was marked by a cultural programme. The families of the first couple were also present in full attendance and they welcomed the guests.

It may be mentioned that the CM had married Dr Gurpreet Kaur last year. The marriage was kept under wraps till a day before the wedding. They got married in a simple ceremony, which was also attended by the national Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal. Though his political opponents have often taken digs at the CM for his second marriage, the latter has brushed these aside.

The only time he spoke about his wedding was in his native Satoj village, where he advised people to keep marriage functions simple, and not go in for lavish celebrations that cause a hole in the pockets.