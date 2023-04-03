Girl among 3 booked for blackmailing businessman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

The police have registered a case against a girl and two unknown persons on a charge of blackmailing a city-based businessman.

The girl reportedly posted obscene photos and videos on her Instagram account. She is a resident of Sector 88, Mohali. She used to chat with the complainant through the Instagram app.

Complainant Gurbir Singh, a resident of Model Town, lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. Gurbir told the police that on March 16, he got several calls from an unknown mobile number.

He said the caller asked him to pay a huge amount. Gurbir alleged that the caller threatened to kill him and his family members if he failed to pay the ransom amount.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that the girl and two other persons, who were issuing life threats to Gurbir, were in touch. The trio had hatched a conspiracy to extort huge amount from him.

The investigating officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh said a case of extortion, intimidation and criminal conspiracy was registered against the girl and her two accomplices.

“We are conducting raids at the suspected hideouts of the three suspects. They will be arrested soon,” the investigation officer said.

