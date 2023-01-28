Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Amritsar, January 27
An ASI’s son shot at a girl in Friends Colony near Meerankot Chowk here today. The victim reportedly suffered three bullet injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.
The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Singh, son of ASI Amarjit Singh.
ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk said a probe was on. He said efforts were being made to arrest the suspect and his unknown accomplice.
A relative of the victim said the accused had been harassing the victim for past two years. “Around eight months ago, the accused had barged into her house and entered into a scuffle with her father. During the scuffle, Rajwinder was injured and he allegedly used his father’s influence and got a murder bid case registered against the victim’s father who had been languishing in the jail for past seven months.”
The suspect is currently out on bail.
