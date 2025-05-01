Girl dies by suicide at varsity hostel

A 19-year-old student from Mansa district allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at Mata Sahib Kaur Hostel of Punjabi University here on Wednesday. She was a third-year student of a five-year integrated course at the varsity.

The incident came to light around 3.30 pm after which the hostel warden informed the varsity authorities and the police. No suicide note has been found. The police are investigating the case.

The body has been kept at the Rajindra Hospital mortuary and the family has been informed about the incident.