Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 22

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving car in Sanour of Patiala on Saturday night. The incident led to a protest by the girl’s family and neighbours demanding swift action on Sunday, after which the police said the two suspects had been arrested and a case had been registered against them.

Those arrested in the case have been identified as Amandeep Singh Amani and Dalvir Singh Dalli of Balbehra village, who allegedly abducted and raped the minor girl in a moving car.

In his complaint, the father of the 11-year-old said his daughter had gone to her uncle’s house at around 8 pm on Saturday, but did not return for long. While he went looking for her, the girl turned up and informed him that she was abducted and raped by two individuals one after the other in a moving four-wheeler. The girl identified the two as Amandeep and Dalvir.

She said the two also threatened her of dire consequences in case she informed anyone about the incident and dropped her off outside the village. The family later admitted the girl to the Rajindra hospital here.

Holding a protest outside the hospital on Sunday afternoon, the family’s neighbours said they had caught and handed over one of the accused to the police while the other had fled the spot.

Senior officials from the administration also met the family. Police officials at the Sadar police station on Sunday afternoon said they had arrested the two suspects and registered a case against them under Sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting) and Section 6, POCSO Act. SHO Sadar Harjinder Singh Dhillon said the two would be produced in a court on Monday.