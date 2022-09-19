Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

Shimla, September 18
The police detained a 23-year-old Rohru youth, Sunny Mehta, with whom the girl student had allegedly shared “objectionable” videos. A 31-year-old man, Rankaj Verma, was also taken into custody. The Punjab Police had found Mehta’s contact number in the girl's cellphone and traced it to Shimla. Sources said the youth belonged to a well-off family. Both were later handed over to the Punjab Police.
