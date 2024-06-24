Girl with ‘kirpan’ not allowed to appear for judicial exam in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

Hours after a Gursikh candidate, Armanjot Kaur of Jalandhar, wearing a ‘kirpan’, was not allowed to appear for a judicial examination conducted by the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur today, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to make special arrangements to conduct exam of the law graduate.

After the incident, Armanjot’s father Baljit Singh brought the matter to the notice of the SGPC. Dhami said it was a violation of the Constitution to deny permission to a candidate due to her religious symbol.

He added that staff of the examination centre, which was ignorant of the law, allegedly tried to ruin the career of the Gursikh student. The SGPC chief said the Sikh body would stand with Armanjot and ensure that her career does not gets affected.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal termed the incident “shocking”. He said: “Wearing ‘kirpan’ is one of the five kakars and is part of the Sikh ‘rehat maryada’. This is an outrage against our religion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Harjinder Singh Dhami #Rajasthan #SGPC #Sikhs