Girls again, clinch top three spots in Class X PSEB exams

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The Punjab School Education Board today declared the Class X results in which top three positions were grabbed by girls.

Among these, first two positions were bagged by Aditi with 100 per cent result and Alisha Sharma with 99.23 per cent marks. Aditi scored 650 marks of the total 650 while Alisha scored 645 marks. Both girl students are from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimla Puri, Ludhiana. The third position was grabbed by Karmanpreet Kaur (645) from Baba Bakala, Amritsar. As many as 316 students got their names on the merit list.

In Ludhiana, 38,387 students had appeared of which 36,573 have passed and the percentage is 95.27 per cent.

Toppers Aditi and Alisha both want to pursue their career in medical and want to be doctors. While Aditi’s father is a businessman, Alisha’s father is a priest at a temple. Constant study and commitment are the strength of both toppers.

This year, 2,81,098 students from the state had appeared for the PSEB Class X exam of which 2,73,348 students have passed. The overall pass percentage in Class X is 97.24 this year which was .30 less that last year, which was 97.44 per cent. While in 2022, the overall pass percentage was 99.06 per cent. Amritsar district remained on top with 99.24 pass percentage. Like previous years, this year also the girl students performed far better than the boys.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab School Education Board