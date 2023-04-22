Girl’s body found in canal

Abohar: The body of Pinky, a 24-year-old girl from Muktsar, was found in a sub-canal between Waryamkhera and Hakimabad villages on Friday morning. The deceased’s family named Prince Kumar as the suspect and he was was later questioned by the police. OC
PEDA’s Centre of Excellence
Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora has directed the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) to tie up with IIT-Ropar to set up a Centre of Excellence (COE) for skill development, training and education for the implementation of the Electric Vehicles Policy smoothly. TNS
One held for youth’s death
Abohar: The police in Sriganganagar have arrested a man, identified as Hakam Ali, in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man who was dumped in a bush after his health deteriorated due to a drug overdose on February 19. A syringe was found in the hand of the body. OC
Welfare board for Jains sought
Abohar: The Vishwa Jain Sangathan has requested CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to constitute a Jain Welfare Board. The CMO has referred the matter to the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department for consideration.
Wheat crop burnt on 6 acres
Abohar: A fire broke out in a field at Khairpur village on Friday due to sparking in high-voltage wires. Wheat crop on six acres was destroyed in fire. Later, a fire tender from the city doused the flames. The victim farmer Praveen Kumar has demanded compensation from the government for the crop loss. OC
Tribune Shorts
