Girls shine in Punjab Board Class 10 results, CM Mann says it’s ‘daughters' era’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School Kot Sukhian, Faridkot, scored a perfect 650/650 to bag the first position in the PSEB class X examination, the results of which were announced today. Navjot (99.69%) of the same school scored 648/650 to take the second spot.

Harmandeep Kaur of Government High School, Mandhali, in Mansa completed the top-three line-up with 646/650 to secure 99.38 percent marks.

As many as 281327 candidates appeared for the exam in the state out of which 274400 passed (97.54%) the examination.

Pathankot (99.19%), Kapurthala (99.02%) and Amritsar (98.97%) claimed the top-three spots in the districtwise tally of overall pass percentage.

Mohali (97.22%) claimed the 13th spot in the district wise tally of overall pass percentage with 8,414 clearing the PSEB class 10th exam out of the total 8,655 appeared.

Rajandeep Kaur of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kharar, scored 633/650 to secure 97.38% and claim the 175th position in the merit list.

Saloni of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Lalru, scored 633/650 to be placed 199th in the merit list.

Sonu Das of BSH Arya Senior Secondary School, Sohana, scored 631/650 to be placed 303rd position in the 304-candidate merit list. There are only three students from Mohali in the merit list.

Congratulating the girl students for topping the exam of class 10, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it's "daughters' era" as the girl students are making all of them proud with their "rare" achievement.

The Chief Minister said the girls have once again outshone the boys in the result, adding the state government will felicitate these bright students with a cash award of Rs 51,000 soon.

He said this is the result of the concerted efforts being made by the government to spread the light of quality education in every nook and corner of Punjab. Mann said the massive efforts being made by the government has immensely benefited the girls, thereby paving way for their empowerment by excelling in the field of education.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that in the recent results declared for class 8, 12 and now 10, girls have surpassed boys.

Congratulating the meritorious students, he extended best wishes to them for their future. Mann said it is a red-letter day for the state as these girl students have proved their mettle by excelling in these exams.

The Chief Minister said these girls had been able to shine through their hard work, perseverance and dedication, adding that students, their parents and teachers deserve accolades for this achievement.

#bhagwant mann #Faridkot #Punjab School Education Board