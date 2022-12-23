 Give 2 dates in PO process: High Court : The Tribune India

Give 2 dates in PO process: High Court

Give 2 dates in PO process: High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 22

In a judgment liable to change the way accused are declared proclaimed absconders, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear to the courts of judicial magistrates across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh that two dates are required to be mentioned whenever a proclamation is issued.

“It is directed that the courts of judicial magistrates are required to take the provisions of Section 82 of the CrPC in its true letter and spirit. It is advised that whenever a proclamation is issued, two dates be given in the order,” Justice Gurbir Singh asserted.

Elaborating, Justice Gurbir Singh asserted the first date should be within 15 to 20 days, giving direction to the serving official to complete the process and to return the proclamation well in time before appearing in the Court for making a statement about its publication.The second date should be fixed 30 days thereof, directing the accused to appear at a specific place and on a specified date and time to prevent the violation of Section 82 dealing with issuance of a proclamation for a person absconding.

Justice Gurbir Singh was hearing a petition filed against the State of Punjab for quashing an order dated February 9, 2018, whereby the petitioner was ordered to be declared an absconder. Directions were also sought for quashing all subsequent proceedings initiated under Section 174-A of the IPC regarding non-appearance in response to a proclamation.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner vide the impugned order was declared absconder by Nabha Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM).

Intimation was directed to be sent to the SHO concerned for enabling him to initiate proceedings under Section 174-A. The counsel submitted that the proclamation was issued on May 22, 2017, requiring the petitioner appear before the SDJM on June 13, 2017.

The proclamation was marked to the police post concerned on June 2, 2017.

He added the serving constable’s statement was recorded on September 5, 2017, stating that the notice was pasted on the wall of the house belonging to the accused. Another copy was pasted on a conspicuous place. But nothing of this sort was done.

Justice Gurbir Singh asserted a court was required to publish a written proclamation requiring the person concerned to appear at a specific place and time not less than thirty days from the date of its publishing.

But the proclamation was neither publicly read at some conspicuous place, nor was 30 days’ period given to the petitioner to appear. The order declaring him an absconder was therefore against Section 82.

“Since the order is against the statutory provisions, the same is hereby set aside,” Justice Gurbir Singh added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Haryana

HPSC to advertise 1,535 posts of college teacher

4
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

5
Nation

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

6
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

7
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi’s big messages at Covid meet

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

10
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Set to start tomorrow | No room for complacency against viru...

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Corps Commander-level meet held on Dec 20 after 5 months

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Session to end 6 days ahead of schedule

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Weren’t informed of arrest, says labour activist’s family

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes