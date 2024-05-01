Give crop relief: Farmers to Faridkot AAP candidate Karamjit Anmol

Gidderbaha, April 30
The farmers today posed questions to AAP candidate from Faridkot, Karamjit Anmol, in Gidderbaha Assembly segment here.
The farmers told him to convey a message to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that if crop loss compensation is not given to them, they would launch a stir.
The agitating farmers also asked Karamjit Anmol that if the state’s exchequer was not empty as per the claims of the CM, then why the state government does not give Rs 1,000 per month to all women in the state.
They raised questions over the functioning of the state government for registering an FIR against unidentified persons for the killing of a young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, near Khanauri border during their stir.
