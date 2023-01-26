Give 'due respect' to MLAs at Republic Day functions: Punjab Govt to DCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

The Punjab Government has issued directions to all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) in the state, asking them to ensure that all the MLAs get “due respect” during the Republic Day functions to be held tomorrow.

The directions came as MLAs of the ruling party had raised a hue and cry after the Independence Day function held last year. Many MLAs had then complained to the Chief Minister and the top brass of the Aam Aadmi Party that they felt “ignored” and “humiliated” as the district administration did not give them due respect.

After complaints were made to the Vidhan Sabha, the Privileges Committee of the House started looking into these. The DCs of various districts have been summoned by the committee and many of them have rendered unconditional apology.

The directions to this effect have been issued by the General Administration Department, giving specific directions regarding the seating plan at the functions to be held on Thursday in all districts. The officers have been told to follow the “state order of precedence” and give due respect to all MLAs.

It has also been mentioned in the orders, issued on the direction of the Privileges Committee, to ensure that the DC and SSP of each district sit on one side of the chief guest and not on both sides. This has probably been done to ensure that the MLA gets to sit next to the chief guest.

