Give relief for low yield or face stir: Farm unions

Sangrur, April 22

After debt, now the low yield of wheat has multiplied the problems of Punjab farmers. Various farmer unions have been collecting details of the deceased farmers, who have allegedly died after they suffered losses due to low yield, to launch an agitation for adequate compensation.

Blockwise survey must be conducted The government should not impose a fixed percentage of low production and should conduct a proper blockwise survey to announce financial compensation. — Rajpal Singh, BKU Leader, Sangrur

“Three farmers have died alone in Sangrur and two in Bathinda following the low wheat yield. We, along with other unions, have been discussing to launch an agitation if the Punjab Government fails to give at least Rs 300 per quintal bonus to compensate farmers,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).

At the Sangrur grain market, farmers said in some villages, the wheat production had gone down even by over 20 per cent. As per estimates of the Agriculture Department, there is an average decline of 20.87 per cent in the production across Sangrur district in comparison to the last year.

“I know many farmers who have suffered a decline of around 35 per cent in production, but in the same village, there are many other farmers, who have suffered a drop of 20 per cent in yield,” said Rajpal Singh, another BKU (Ugrahan) leader and farmer from Mangwal village.

Surjeet Singh, another farmer, demanded a quick survey to assess the exact loss. “Farmer unions will announce the agitation plan if the government fails to give adequate financial aid,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, BKU (Dakaunda).

Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal, Joint Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, said they had sent their report about the decline in wheat production to the state government.

