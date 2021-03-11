Give up Home Minister's charge: Congress to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa today claimed AAP government’s irresponsibility and eagerness to draw publicity for political gains had cost singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala his life.

“The state government has now given an undertaking to restore the security of 424 persons on the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It is high time CM Mann relinquishes charge as Home Minister and gives it to someone more competent and professional,” said Bajwa.

The CLP leader said AAP was answerable for first withdrawing the security and then going to the town to publicise the move to withdraw the security of the protectee. Bajwa asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CM Mann to rein in their “troll army” on the social media. “They indulge in cheap mudslinging and try to bring in gun culture and gang war angle into Moosewala’s killing,” he said.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann #partap singh bajwa #sidhu moosewala