Give us time, will fulfil all promises: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 10

A day after Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema appealed to unemployed youth to be patient, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked protesters to defer their agitation and allow the AAP government to function properly. Mann visited his constituency Dhuri for the first time after winning the Assembly elections and the formation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.

Aware of demands We know people have high hopes from us. We also fully understand what their demands are. However, it hasn’t been long since we assumed the office. Let the government become fully functional first. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

“We know people have high hopes from us. We also fully understand what their demands are. However, it hasn’t been long since we assumed the office. Let the government become fully functional and officers take charge. We will fulfil all promises. Everything is in the process,” said the Chief Minister when asked about the protests soon after the AAP government’s formation. The Finance Minister on Saturday sought some time from protesting unemployed youths. He said the government would take effective steps to redress their grievances. “We are studying issues in detail. We need time to take effective steps to generate jobs,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Mann said to provide e-solution to residents’ complaints, a Chief Minister’s window would be opened in each district of the state. “Residents would not be compelled to come to Chandigarh, but nodal officers would be appointed for every CM window at the district level. They would send scanned papers of residents to Chandigarh CMO, where senior officers would take quick decisions,” said Mann. Before visiting a temple and gurdwara of his constituency, Mann also met some senior leaders of Dhuri and took detailed feedback from them. The Chief Minister assured Dhuri leaders that all developmental works would be accelerated in the coming days.

“Today I visited a local temple and gurdwara and sought power from the Almighty to use my pen for the welfare of Punjab. We are preparing a detailed plan to end drugs from the state,” said Mann.

#bhagwant mann