Global companies showcase their products at expo

Mohali, February 23
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday kicked off the fifth edition of Progressive Punjab Investors’ summit at the Indian school of Business in Mohali. Start-ups and established global companies showcased their products at the exhibition. The CM went to every stall and sought detailed information about products.
The CM thanked leading companies, including ITC, Palaksha University, ESR Lopistics Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, International Tractors limited, Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd, Savi Exports, Sanathan Polyoot Private Limited, Trident Group, UK High Commissioner Office, Hartek Power, Masters Creation, Gilard Electronics Pvt Ltd, Avon Cycles Ltd, Raja Fat & Feeds Pvt Ltd, IIT-Ropar, Technology Business Incubation Foundation, JK Papers, Nestle India Ltd and HMEL Bathinda for taking part in the exhibition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...