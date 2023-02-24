Global companies showcase their products at expo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday kicked off the fifth edition of Progressive Punjab Investors’ summit at the Indian school of Business in Mohali. Start-ups and established global companies showcased their products at the exhibition. The CM went to every stall and sought detailed information about products.

The CM thanked leading companies, including ITC, Palaksha University, ESR Lopistics Pvt Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Limited, International Tractors limited, Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd, Savi Exports, Sanathan Polyoot Private Limited, Trident Group, UK High Commissioner Office, Hartek Power, Masters Creation, Gilard Electronics Pvt Ltd, Avon Cycles Ltd, Raja Fat & Feeds Pvt Ltd, IIT-Ropar, Technology Business Incubation Foundation, JK Papers, Nestle India Ltd and HMEL Bathinda for taking part in the exhibition.