Go green: Moga district to have 15 mini forests

Tribune News Service

Moga, July 4

To make Moga district green, MGNREGA workers have been given a task of planting and nurturing 5 lakh plants.

“We will not only plant saplings, but also take care of these”, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal, during a meeting of various department heads on developing 15 mini forests here today.

He said trees were not planted in the right way, so it had been decided that MGNREGA workers would dig pits to plant and water saplings in rural areas for a year. Each department head had been instructed to demand MGNREGA workers as per its requirement. In urban areas, the work on planting and watering saplings would be done by the municipal corporation and municipal council employees or gardeners.

The ADC instructed the department heads to identify empty spaces in their areas where trees could be planted during the monsoon.

Of the total 5 lakh saplings, 1.50 lakh would be planted by the Forest Department, while the rest be planted with the help of other departments.

The ADC said efforts would be made to plant most of the saplings through MGNREGA, while government departments, farmers, NGOs, educational institutions, youth clubs, and sports clubs would also be involved in this campaign.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#MGNREGA #Moga