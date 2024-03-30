 Go in for green manure to improve soil health: PAU : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Go in for green manure to improve soil health: PAU

Go in for green manure to improve soil health: PAU

Go in for green manure to improve soil health: PAU

Punjab Agricultural University’s research shows that inclusion of green manuring in crop rotation improves soil health, increase crop yields and reduces the harmful effects of brackish underground irrigation water. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 29

The state Agriculture Department is promoting the cultivation of green manure these days. Using green manure has come as a solution for improving soil health which is depleting due to adoption of intensive rice-wheat cropping system along with cultivation of high yielding varieties.

Increases nitrogent content

  • Green manure increases nitrogen content of soil and improves the availability of other nutrients
  • The nitrogen requirement of the next crop is decreased after incorporation of green manure. When sesbania is incorporated in soil before rice, it requires only 55 kg urea per acre
  • Green biomass addition increases the water retention capacity of soil
  • Green manuring improves the physical, chemical and biological properties of soil by increasing the soil’s organic matter content

Approximately 40 per cent cultivated area of Punjab has brackish underground irrigation water and this poor quality water has a bad effect on soil productivity as well as on soil fertility. A poor soil is deprived of the availability of essential plant nutrients causing deficiency of nutrients like iron (Fe), zinc (Zn) and manganese (Mn). For getting sustainable high crop yields, soil fertility status must be maintained.

Punjab Agricultural University’s research shows that inclusion of green manuring in crop rotation improves soil health, increase crop yields and reduces the harmful effects of brackish underground irrigation water.

“To sustain soil health, incorporation of crop residues along with inclusion of green manures in crop rotation is of utmost importance. Among organic manures, the importance of green manure is manifold. The green manure crops increase the nitrogen (N) content of the soil through symbiotic association with rhizobium bacteria in their root nodules,” said Pritpal Singh from PAU’s Farm Advisory Service Centre, Bathinda.

The important green manure crops are sesbania, sunhemp, clusterbean, cowpea and moongbean. These crops can be ploughed (generally before flowering) for the better soil health or for maximum benefits, added Gagandeep Dhawan and Harinder Singh from PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kapurthala.

Among different green manure crops, sunhemp is best suited green manure crop as it requires less water to produce biomass in large quantities and has little attack of insect-pests. Sesbania and sunhemp are not much sensitive to poor quality water and soil salinity, added Navneet Kaur from the same centre.

Using green manure in different cropping cycles increases nutrient storage in the soil and nitrogen availability after incorporation. When there is no crop sown for several months of the year (after the harvesting of wheat and before sowing of paddy), the use of green manure increases soil fertility and preserves nutrients in the upper layer of the soil, said Mandeep Singh from PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kapurthala.

PAU has recommended the cultivation of sesbania, sunhemp, cowpea and cluster bean as green manure crops, before rice cultivation. However, sesbania and sunhemp are best green manure crops as they have can produce highest green biomass in a short duration period and can easily be decomposed in soil. These two crops are not sensitive to excess concentration of soluble salts (soil salinity), and require less water, said Angrej Singh from PAU’s Farm Advisory Centre.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

2
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

3
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

4
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

6
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

7
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

8
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

9
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

10
India

‘Brahma muhurta bathing and more’; PM Modi shares energy secrets with Bill Gates

Don't Miss

View All
Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Top News

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

Most migrants travel by land, but some pay to make the journ...

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target charging station

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools to begin from April 1

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

Virendra Sachdeva: AAP depicting CM’s arrest as sacrifice

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Eyeing Jalandhar, Charanjit Channi to camp at friend’s house

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: DEO

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee