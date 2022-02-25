Gold award to Punjab for 'mSeva'

Chandigarh, February 24
In recognition of ‘mSeva’ initiative of the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), the Centre has conferred ‘Gold award’ to the state under the Award Scheme of National Awards for e-Governance 2020-21 in the category-I — Excellence in Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation.
An official spokesperson on Thursday said Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances secretary V Srinivas complimented PMIDC CEO Ajoy Sharma for the valuable contribution towards achieving the best performance. —
