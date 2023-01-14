Gold worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, January 13
The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Amritsar, has seized gold weighing 599.9 gram from a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.
Rahul Nangare, Commissioner of Customs (Amritsar), said the passenger arrived from Australia via Singapore by Scoot Airlines yesterday. He was searched when Customs officials found his movement suspicious.
On carrying out his personal search, raw gold weighing 599.9 gm in the shape of five kadas valued at Rs 33.71 lakh was seized.
