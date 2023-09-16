 Golden Temple decked up to mark first ‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib : The Tribune India

  • Golden Temple decked up to mark first ‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib

Golden Temple decked up to mark first ‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib

A decorated causeway leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on Friday. Sunil kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

To mark the first ‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib, the Golden Temple complex has been decorated with aromatic flowers from India and abroad.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami extended their greetings on the occasion that falls on September 16.

Dhami said the SGPC has chalked out various programmes at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex to mark celebrations. A nagar kirtan would be taken out from Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib, where Sri Guru Granth Sahib was originally edited. It would pass through various bazaars of the walled city before culmination at the Golden Temple.

As the tradition goes, ‘Jalau’ (show of splendour) would also be displayed in the sanctum sanctorum, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai. The entire complex will be illuminated with lights during the evening.

Many quintals of various kinds of flowers have been imported from the Netherlands, Thailand and Singapore to embellish the walls of the Akal Takht, the passage leading to the sanctum sanctorum and the Darshani Deori.

