Golden Temple portion damaged in Operation Bluestar to be preserved

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 2

A damaged structure located atop the ‘Khajana Deodi’ adjacent to the Akal Takht will be an addition to other structures located inside the Golden Temple complex, which had been preserved as ‘live evidence’ of the 1984 Operation Bluestar.

This structure, also identified as ‘Palki’, damaged from all sides during the Army’s attack, was in the news recently when a false propaganda was initiated on the social media that it was being renovated with a fresh plaster.

Denying it, SGPC’s spokesperson, Harbhajan Singh Vakta, said misinformation was being circulated by some persons on the social media frivolously.

“In 2019, during the tenure of Gobind Singh Longowal, a resolution was passed to conserve this bullet-riddled structure in its original form. Though the task has been delayed, experts are being consulted for its preservation in order to keep it as a ‘live evidence’ of the Operation Bluestar,” he said.

He said experts also suggested to cover the ‘Palki’ in a glass frame to prevent it from getting further damaged in the adverse weather conditions. “Soon the preservation work will commence,” he said.

After its preservation, this structure too would add to an evidence on the lines of the 147 marks of bullets fired on the historic Teja Singh Samundri Hall by the Army in 1984 and similar marks on the “Darshni Deodi” entrance from the Atta Mandi side, near the Akal Takht.

The SGPC also preserved the ‘saroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, whose cover and 290 “angs” (pages) were damaged. The original bullet that was believed to have hit the ‘saroop’ from the southern gate of the sanctum sanctorum, then, was procured. These were showcased for limited period to the public in June 2021, an initiative taken by the SGPC, headed by then president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Holding the then Central Government responsible for the damage caused to the shrine complex, the SGPC had claimed Rs 1,000 crore from the Centre as damages through the Delhi High Court. All these evidences were preserved as evidence to be presented with the case. The court fee of Rs 10 crore was deposited in June 2013 and the case was still sub judice.

