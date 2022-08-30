Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

Bathinda, August 29
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has accused Bathinda jail officials of “beating up” his gang members Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu and Jagroshan Hundal, who are lodged in the prison, and warned of a “bigger” crime.
“The police are beating them up without any reason and demanding money from their parents,” he alleged in a Facebook post today.
False allegations
Goldy Brar is levelling false allegations because his gang members can no longer get illegal facilities in jail as earlier. Nothing can stop me or the staff from preventing illegal activities in prisons. Harjot Bains, Jails Minister
Goldy Brar tagged Jails Minister Harjot Bains, demanding that the inmates be shifted to another jail and action be taken against Bathinda Deputy Jail Superintendent Inderjit Kahlon.
“The police are forcing us to commit a bigger crime again,” he warned in his post.
Goldy Brar is the mastermind in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The Mansa police have named him in the chargesheet.
The gangster also tagged the Director General of Police and claimed that if they had got justice in the Vicky Middukhera and Sandeep Ambian case, they would not have killed Punjabi singer Moosewala.
The Jails Minister, in a tweet, said: “Earlier, gangsters enjoyed VIP facilities in jails, but not anymore. All officers of my department are committed to transforming jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’. We are committed to rid jails of crime and drugs. Nothing can stop it.”
On Goldy Brar’s threats, he said nothing could stop him or the jail staff to prevent any illegal activity in prisons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...