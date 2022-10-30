Gone to check farm fire, officials held ‘hostage’

Faridkot, October 29
A team of Revenue and Agriculture Department officials in Faridkot was allegedly held hostage by farmers at Dalewala village of the district today evening. The officials had visited the village to inspect an incident of paddy stubble-burning.
The four-member team was sent to check for burning of stubble after a fire was noticed in a field in the area.
Once the officials reached the field and started taking photographs, a large number of farmers and activists of farmers’ unions reached the spot and held the officials “hostage”.
They demanded the deletion of photographs and cancellation of the report sent to the district administration for the release of the inspection team.
The district administration sent a police team, led by a DSP-rank officer, to the rescue the officials — Guranjt Singh, Gurtej Singh, Satbir Singh and Harpreet Singh. After about four hours, the farmers released the officials after senior farm union leaders reached the spot and pacified them.
Terming the incident as unacceptable, the district authorities said they had informed the state authorities for further action.
