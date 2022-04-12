‘Good news soon for people of Punjab’, says CM Bhagwant Mann after ‘successful’ meeting with Kejriwal

Chandigarh, April 12
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday called on his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.
After the meeting, CM Mann tweeted that he held a “successful meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal”. The Punjab CM added that soon people of Punjab will get a good news.
ਸਾਡੇ ਲੀਡਰ ਅਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ CM ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ। ਬਹੁਤ ਜਲਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਚੰਗੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਦੇਵਾਂਗਾ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 12, 2022
हमारे लीडर और दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के साथ बहुत अच्छी मीटिंग हुई। बहुत जल्द पंजाब के लोगों को एक अच्छी ख़बर दूँगा।
Replying to Mann’s tweet, Kejriwal said “together we will change Delhi, Punjab and the entire country”. “People are very upset with the dirty and corrupt ways of political parties. We have to work for people day and night,” he added.
