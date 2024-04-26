Good rail link for border belt my priority: Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar

From an Independent municipal councillor in 2002 to AAP MLA from Muktsar in 2022, the journey of 57-year-old Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, AAP Ferozepur candidate, is nothing less than a dream come true for him. The AAP has eight of the total nine MLAs in this border constituency. Kaka, a landlord, is banking on the party MLAs’ performance and his non-controversial image. Since 1998, the constituency is the SAD bastion. Confident of his victory, Kaka, talking to Archit Watts, spells out his vision. The excerpts:

The government has given jobs to youth, provided 300 units of free power, made water available at the tail-end of canals, removed toll plazas, launched the Sadak Surakhya Force. People should compare our works with the previous governments and make up their mind.

Had you demanded the AAP ticket from the leadership?

I was willing to get the ticket and conveyed it to the party leadership that I am ready for it.

What are the main issues concerning residents of this constituency?

The problems are different in every Assembly segment. Likewise, the choked sewage is the main issue of Muktsar town. The border constituencies have their different problems, like a number of farmers having agricultural land beyond the fence along the International Border and they regularly face problems in doing their day-to-day work. The brackish water of the Sutlej is another major problem. I will raise these issues in the Lok Sabha.

What are your main achievements as an MLA?

I have laid a pipeline to check the perennial problem of waterlogging at Thandewala village. Besides, new pipes are being laid to resolve the problem of sewage-mixed drinking water supply in the town. Further, the local Municipal Council had not been releasing funds for the past two years for the direct supply of water from the Sirhind feeder canal to the reservoir of the waterworks department, which was finally done with my intervention.

There are a large number of rice and cotton ginning mills in this area and industrialists are facing numerous problems. What will you do for them?

The fact is that the area is no more a cotton belt. The area of cotton sowing has depleted in the past few years. I will, however, become the voice of industrialists to resolve their issues.

Which party is in competition with AAP in this election?

AAP and SAD have just declared their candidates here, but the Congress and BJP are yet to name their candidates. Let them come and then I will be able to give a specific reply.

Some AAP leaders have revolted against you. Have you pacified them?

In all parties, some leaders raise a banner of revolt during poll. However, I haven’t seen any such revolt in my seat. All our leaders are supporting me.

Your priority if you become an MP?

After almost eight decades of Independence, this area still does not have good rail connectivity. I will raise this issue in the LS. Besides, the border belt needs a medical college.

