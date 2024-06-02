Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Twenty-six trains were diverted while three others were cancelled after a stationary goods train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station here on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train, he said.

There was no loss of life in the incident that took place near Madhopur in Sirhind but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the GRP official said.

