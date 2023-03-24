Gorkha was part of separatist’s inner circle: Senior official

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 23

Tajinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba (42), who was arrested from Ludhiana today, came close to Amritpal Singh when he got himself admitted to the drug-addiction centre at Jallupur Khera. After a few days of admission, he developed proximity with Amritpal, who made him a core member of his security.

The Khanna police arrested Gorkha after a 4-km chase in the agricultural fields.

Gorkha belongs to Mangewal village in Maloud. He has two siblings of which one is into farming and other is a truck driver. His main source of income was farming but after joining the Waris Punjab De, his brother was looking after farming.

Gorkha was drug addict and used to consume ‘chitta’. “Amritpal made him the core member of his security and even a .315 bore weapon was also given to him. He had been staying with Amritpal and seldom visited his native house. After the crackdown on Amritpal, he had been changing whereabouts,” said a senior police official.

Sources said the police had recovered many mobile phones from Gorkha but he had deleted data from most of the phones. It was only when the police retrieved the data, they recovered several incriminating videos of Gorkha and others doing shooting practice at Jallupur Khera by wearing jackets and weapons having logo of Anandpur Khalsa Force.

Several associates of Gorkha have also been rounded up and their role is being probed by the police. His phone data also proved his proximity with other prime members of the Waris Punjab De. Gorkha is expert in operating and cleaning sophisticated weapons and he even recorded videos of his talent.