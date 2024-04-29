Governance has come to a standstill: SAD

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 28

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said just like Delhi, governance in Punjab has come to a standstill as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not signed any file in last few months.

Sukhbir said the AAP government had promised to set up 16 medical colleges, but failed to construct even one institute. He added that SAD would establish a medical college in Mansa after coming to power in the state.

The SAD chief pointed out that two lakh schoolstudents in Delhi had not got uniform and notebooks as Arvind Kejriwal had not resigned from the CM’s post even after being arrested in a corruption case.

Urging Punjabis to punish these power hungry politicians, Sukhbir said, “Salaries of employees of several departments, including health and Punjab Police, were not released till April 25.” He said the AAP government had squandered over Rs 1,000 crore on advertisements.

