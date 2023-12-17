Government: 20L attend Mega PTM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

More than 20 lakh parents attended the ‘Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM)’ held today in 19,109 schools across the state, according to a state government press note. ‘Selfie points’ and students’ art exhibitions were set up in the schools for the parents.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said valuable suggestions to enhance government schools were received during the meetings and would be duly considered. Parents were informed about initiatives such as Mission Saksham, Mission 100% and student attendance policies.