Government: 20L attend Mega PTM

Chandigarh, December 16
More than 20 lakh parents attended the ‘Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM)’ held today in 19,109 schools across the state, according to a state government press note. ‘Selfie points’ and students’ art exhibitions were set up in the schools for the parents.
School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said valuable suggestions to enhance government schools were received during the meetings and would be duly considered. Parents were informed about initiatives such as Mission Saksham, Mission 100% and student attendance policies.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...