 Government achieves only 30% paddy target through DSR technique : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Government achieves only 30% paddy target through DSR technique

Government achieves only 30% paddy target through DSR technique

Government achieves only 30% paddy target through DSR technique


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 6

The state government seems to have failed to convince farmers to go in for direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique in order to save excessive groundwater extraction for paddy cultivation.

Against a target of 5 lakh acres, farmers used this method to sow paddy on only 1.49 lakh acres (30 per cent).

Though the Agriculture Department has blamed rather “wet season in May” for the poor response, farmers said the DSR method leads to unwanted growth of weeds and grass in the paddy crop, which adversely affects the yield.

The government set a target to cover 43,860 acres in Bathinda, Muktsar (38,930 acres), Ferozepur (38,120), Sangrur (33,290 acres) and Fazilka (32,710 acres).

However, the area under DSR technique in most of these these districts is rather low—Bathinda (11,440 acres), Ferozepur (8,839 acres) and Sangrur (4,523 acres).

Only Muktsar (45,857 acres) and Fazilka (42,630 acres) managed to surpass their targets. Four districts—Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Ropar—witnessed less than five per cent area under the DSR, while Barnala, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Moga, Pathankot, Nawanshahr saw five-10 per cent of the targeted area under the DSR.

Kulwinder Singh, a marginal farmer from Nadampur village near Bhawanigarh, said, “The seeds required in the DSR method are more than paddy transplantation technique. Those who opted for this method last year complained a lot of unwanted growth of weeds and grass in the crop.”

Sukhwinder Kaur of Shergarh village in Talwandi Sabo said, “We do realise that paddy is a water-guzzling crop. Many farmers have opted for late sown, but early maturing varieties.”

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said, “It takes time to adopt a new technique. There are certain misconceptions about the DSR technique among farmers. Our extension officers are guiding farmers on best practices to resolve the problem of unwanted grass and weeds.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
World

Any direct attacks on Indian mission 'completely unacceptable', says UK amid Khalistani threats

3
Chandigarh

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

4
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

5
Nation

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

6
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

7
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

8
Comment

Worse than the worst days of J&K, Punjab

9
Nation

Damage control: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer involved in urination case

10
World

Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal; Opposition demands PM’s resignation

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...

1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts

1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts

13 people were killed and around 40 injured in an explosion ...

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24

ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...

I am president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar after party’s national executive meet

Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

Health minister says National Exit Test, scheduled to finall...


Cities

View All