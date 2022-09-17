Punjab Government asks stone crusher owners to report illegal mining in their area

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 16

In order to check illegal mining, the Mining Department has asked owners of stone crushers to inform the authorities regarding this unlawful activity near their units.

Manpreet Singh Gill, XEN, Mining Department, has asked stone crusher units in Anandpur Sahib, Nangal and Nurpur Bedi to demarcate and fence the land allotted to them.

Similarly, XEN Gurpreet Singh confirmed that directions had been issued to stone crusher owners in Bharatgarh, Ropar and Bindarakh.

The department fixed their responsibility as the Sutej and Swan riverbed has been dug up around 40 foot near the crusher zones in Agampur, Algran, Bhallan, Swarha and Dayapur.

While cases were filed against land owners and drivers of vehicles ferrying illegal sand, crusher units were usually spared.

XEN Gill said new directions had been issued as owners of stone crusher units can play an important role in curbing illegal mining near the riverbed.

